Proliferation news 1/21/25

Ankit Panda | The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Mr. President, North Korea remains a pressing challenge for the United States but also presents substantial opportunities for your new presidency. During your first term, you demonstrated that casting aside traditional caution and engaging the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proactively, leader to leader, could yield novel results. During your second term, even though the geopolitical context has changed significantly, you should once again seek to initiate an open-ended diplomatic process with Kim.

US Department of State

This report is transmitted in response to Condition (a)(10) of the Senate’s December 22, 2010, Resolution of Advice and Consent to Ratification of the Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the “New START Treaty”). The New START Treaty was signed in Prague on April 8, 2010, and entered into force on February 5, 2011, upon exchange of the instruments of ratification.

Stella Kim and Mithil Aggarwal | NBC News

Denuclearization of North Korea is a prerequisite for global stability, South Korea said Tuesday after President Donald Trump described the reclusive regime as a “nuclear power,” raising concern that the U.S. could be moving toward recognizing the North as a nuclear-armed state…The newly inaugurated Trump, who met with Kim three times during his first term to discuss North Korea’s U.N.-sanctioned weapons programs, spoke enthusiastically Monday about his past relationship with Kim, saying they liked each other. “Now, he is a nuclear power,” Trump said while signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office. “I think he’ll be happy to see I’m coming back.”

Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on taking office hours before Trump's inauguration in Washington and said he was open to dialogue with the new U.S. administration on Ukraine and nuclear arms. Putin, who said he wanted to secure a long-lasting peace in Ukraine rather than a short ceasefire, made the comments during a meeting of Russia's Security Council that was shown on state TV."We see the statements by the newly elected president of the United States and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia," said Putin. "We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War Three. We of course welcome this attitude and congratulate the elected president of the United States of America on taking office."

World Nuclear News

The TVA-led coalition has submitted an application for USD800 million in funding from the US Department of Energy's Generation III+ SMR programme. As well as the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the coalition includes Bechtel, BWX Technologies, Duke Energy, Electric Power Research Institute, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), American Electric Power company Indiana Michigan Power, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, Sargent & Lundy, Scot Forge, other utilities and advanced nuclear project developers and the State of Tennessee.

William J. Broad | New York Times

President-elect Donald J. Trump has picked Brandon Williams, a former Navy officer and one-term congressman, to become the keeper of the nation’s arsenal of thousands of nuclear bombs and warheads. Mr. Trump’s selection is a shift from a tradition in which the people who served as administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration typically had deep technical roots or experience in the nation’s atomic complex. What’s unknown publicly is the extent of Mr. Williams’ experience in the knotty intricacies of how the weapons work and how they are kept reliable for decades without ever being ignited.



