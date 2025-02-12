Proliferation News 12/2/25

Ryan Chan | Newsweek

China has revealed how it is improving its nuclear forces to ensure the reliability and effectiveness in deterring adversaries, as major nuclear powers—including the United States and Russia—race to modernize their arsenals and field new weapons. The disclosure was made on Thursday in a Chinese white paper released by the State Council, which addresses the East Asian power's policy on arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation, including nuclear weapons testing and missile defense systems.





Jooheon Kim | NK News

Pursuing nuclear weapons would lead to international sanctions on South Korea that effectively turn the country “into North Korea,” President Lee Jae-myung said on Tuesday, warning that hopes for nuclear armament are unrealistic… Lee said South Koreans should realize that nuclear armament is not possible and emphasized that issues like nuclear fuel reprocessing and uranium enrichment are truly important for Seoul. However, these necessary technologies, he argued, “could be blocked” and stifle negotiations with the United States due to demands for nuclear armament.





Maxwell Akalaare Adombila | Reuters

French nuclear fuels group Orano (ORAN.PA), opens new tab said on Monday a uranium shipment from its expropriated SOMAIR mine in northern Niger last week posed "serious safety and security risks”, citing threats of diversion of the radioactive material and breaches of international transport rules. Orano said on November 27 it learned from media reports that a convoy carrying uranium concentrate, known as yellowcake, had left the Arlit mining site.





Manuel Quinones and Andres Picon | E&E News

The House and Senate Armed Services panels are poised to release their final defense authorization as soon as Monday with provisions meant to promote nuclear energy development. As one of the few must-pass bills every year, the National Defense Authorization Act often includes legislation on a number of priorities, including on energy and the environment… Both the House and Senate versions if the NDAA include language on advanced nuclear reactors.





Sing Yee Ong | Bloomberg

Taiwan may restart one of its atomic power plants in 2028 if safety reviews proceed smoothly, a government minister said, in another sign the island may reverse its anti-nuclear policy… Taiwan made a decision to phase out nuclear power in 2016 and shut the last of its three plants, Maanshan, in May of this year. The moves to reopen facilities come as artificial intelligence spurs a boom in electricity demand and as atomic power enjoys growing global popularity with companies and governments looking to decarbonize.





Jamie Ballard | YouGov