Edition

Proliferation News 3/13/25

IN THIS ISSUE: Poland’s president urges US to move nuclear warheads to Polish territory, China, Russia, Iran to hold nuclear talks in Beijing on Friday, US move to list South Korea as 'sensitive country' seen as warning on nuclear ambitions: experts, North Korea lacks tech, infrastructure and supply chains to build nuclear submarines, say experts, Germany Is Rethinking Everything Nuclear, America’s Allies Are Shaken, and Now They’re Taking Action

Published on March 13, 2025

Poland’s president urges US to move nuclear warheads to Polish territory

Raphael Minder | Financial Times

Poland’s president has called on the US to transfer nuclear weapons to Polish territory as a deterrent against future Russian aggression, a request that is likely to be perceived as highly provocative in Moscow. Andrzej Duda said it was “obvious” that President Donald Trump could redeploy US nuclear warheads stored in western Europe or the US to Poland, a proposal the Polish president said he recently discussed with Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine.

China, Russia, Iran to hold nuclear talks in Beijing on Friday

Reuters

China will hold a meeting on Friday in Beijing with Russia and Iran on the Iranian "nuclear issue", its foreign ministry said, with both nations sending their deputy foreign ministers. Ties between Iran and Russia have deepened since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, with a strategic cooperation treaty signed in January. Both have good relations with China… The meeting will follow a closed-door gathering of the United Nations Security Council in New York the same day regarding Iran's expansion of its stocks of uranium that are close to weapons-grade.

US move to list South Korea as 'sensitive country' seen as warning on nuclear ambitions: experts

Lee Hyo-jin | The Korea Times

The U.S. government's recent move to designate Korea as a "sensitive country" in the energy sector is seen as a subtle warning amid growing calls within Korea to develop its own nuclear arsenal, analysts said, Tuesday. According to diplomatic sources, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is reviewing whether to classify South Korea as a sensitive country on its internal list, a measure that will take effect on April 15. A "sensitive country" is one that requires "particular consideration for policy reasons, including national security, nuclear nonproliferation, regional instability, threats to national economic security, or support for terrorism".

North Korea lacks tech, infrastructure and supply chains to build nuclear submarines, say experts

Seo Ji-Eun | Korea JoongAng Daily

North Korea recently revealed it was building a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time. However, military experts believe Pyongyang faces overwhelming technical challenges that make its nuclear submarine ambitions nearly impossible — even with Moscow’s help. North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun on Saturday released images of a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine” under construction, along with a report of leader Kim Jong-un's visit to a major shipyard.

Germany Is Rethinking Everything Nuclear

Thorsten Benner | Foreign Policy

The incoming German government, rattled by the prospect of U.S. President Donald Trump withdrawing security guarantees, is preparing a fundamental readjustment of its defense posture. The new coalition of Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and Social Democrats (SPD) has already agreed to push for changes to the debt brake that would pave the way to dramatically higher military spending. Germany’s likely next chancellor, CDU leader Friedrich Merz, stated that “in view of the threats to our freedom and peace on our continent,” the government’s new motto needs to be “whatever it takes.”

America’s Allies Are Shaken, and Now They’re Taking Action

W.J. Hennigan | The New York Times

President Trump’s deference to Russia, his unprecedented rebuke of Volodymyr Zelensky and his no-holds-barred approach in prodding European partners to spend more on their military budgets are having an unintended impact among America’s longtime allies: a possible nuclear free-for-all. In recent days, emergency meetings have been convened in foreign capitals, and alarming public statements have been delivered by Poland, Germany and South Korea about their consideration of acquiring nuclear weapons. It’s a remarkable turn of events that portends a new nuclear landscape.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.