Proliferation News 3/20/25

Dan Zhukov and Lindsay Rand | The National Interest

Small modular reactors (SMRs) seem to be the rising star of the nuclear energy industry... Yet, even amidst domestic and international pressures, American policymakers and industry leaders should resist the urge to recklessly speed up SMR deployment. When it comes to nuclear energy, the cost of “moving fast and breaking things” is too high. Instead, embracing the principles of nuclear safety, security, and safeguards will ensure that SMRs do not exacerbate the risks of nuclear catastrophes, contamination, and proliferation.

Tim Zadorozhnyy | The Kyiv Independent

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 19 that he had discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump the possibility of U.S. assistance in restoring the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, currently under Russian occupation… During the phone call, Trump suggested to Zelensky that the U.S. could be "very helpful in running the plants with its electricity and utility expertise" and that "American ownership of those plants would be the best protection," the White House said, without naming specific facilities.

Barak Ravid | Axios

President Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei included a two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal, one U.S. official and two sources briefed on the letter told Axios… It isn't clear whether the two-month clock begins from the time the letter was delivered or from when negotiations start. But if Iran rejects Trump's outreach and doesn't negotiate, the chances of U.S. or Israeli military action against Iran's nuclear facilities would dramatically increase.

Michel Rose | Reuters

President Emmanuel Macron said France would order additional Rafale warplanes in the coming years and invest nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) into one of its air bases to equip its squadrons with the latest nuclear missile technology. Jolted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and U.S. President Donald Trump's more confrontational stance towards traditional Western allies, European countries are hiking defence spending and seeking to reduce dependence on the United States.

Leila Abboud, Ben Hall and John Paul Rathbone | Financial Times

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited fellow European leaders to discuss whether — and how — his country’s nuclear arsenal could be used as a deterrent against future Russian aggression. But his allies may not like the limitations he may choose to keep on the force de frappe… “There was never any request from a European country for such a thing since none ever wanted to question the US support,” said Hubert Védrine, a former French foreign minister who worked on his country’s nuclear doctrine. “The debate now starting takes us into uncharted territory and it will be very hard to resolve.”

Arms Control Association