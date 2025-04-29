Proliferation News 4/29/25

Rose Gottemoeller was named as recipient of the Therese Delpech Memorial Award. The award is named in honor of Therese Delpech, a French expert on nuclear matters and towering intellect in the field, who passed away in 2012. The award recognizes an individual who has rendered exceptional services to the non-governmental nuclear policy community. Gottemoeller was lauded for her many contributions to the field, including championing pragmatic and verifiable arms control and blazing trails for women in the field by being the first woman to negotiate an arms control treaty on behalf of the United States and serving as the highest-ranking woman at NATO to date.

Celia McDowall and Ankit Panda | Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will soon report back to the White House with options for what the second Trump administration has dubbed a “Golden Dome” approach to homeland missile defense. The administration seeks an expansive system for defending the United States from missile attacks, which is a stark departure from existing policy. The Pentagon’s review of options is meant to consider the implications of a massive expansion of missile defenses for strategic stability. But the fundamental vision of a “Golden Dome” may be incompatible with any conception of stability among the major nuclear powers.

See related content here.

Benoit Faucon and Michael R. Gordon | The Wall Street Journal

The U.S. and Iran approached the nuclear talks Saturday at odds over whether Tehran can continue to enrich uranium. The discussions ended with major disagreements and a pledge to meet again. “Some of our differences are very serious,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Tehran’s state television. “But can we reach an agreement? I am hopeful but very cautious.” A senior Trump administration official called the Saturday meeting “positive and productive” in a statement but refrained from outlining the points of contention. The two sides will meet again soon in Europe, the official said.

See related content here.

Asif Shahzad | Reuters

Pakistan's defence minister said on Monday a military incursion by neighbouring India was imminent in the aftermath of a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations. The attack killed 26 people and triggered outrage in Hindu-majority India, along with calls for action against Muslim-majority Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of backing militancy in Kashmir, a region both claim and have fought two wars over.

See related content here.

Davis Winkie | USA Today

The price to maintain and modernize America's nuclear weapons continues to rise, according to a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. According to the April 24 report, U.S. taxpayers will pay approximately $946 billion over the next decade to sustain, operate, and modernize the country's nuclear weapons; its fleet of bombers, submarines and missiles designed to deliver the weapons; and related support and production infrastructure.

Geoff Brumfiel and Jenna McLaughlin | NPR