Proliferation News 5/27/25

Neelam Raaj | The Times of India

Ankit Panda’s book, ‘The New Nuclear Age: At the Precipice of Armageddon,’ highlights the growing risks of nuclear catastrophe in a multipolar world, contrasting it with the Cold War era. The current era is marked by unpredictable leaders and the potential for escalation, even by non-nuclear states. Panda talks to Sunday Times about the risks unfolding against a multipolar backdrop.

Frederik Pleitgen, Joseph Ataman, and Claudia Otto | CNN

Iran is open to compromises on its nuclear program in talks with the United States, but uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told CNN, indicating Washington understands this position. “If the intention is to make sure that Iran’s nuclear program would not be weaponized, I think that’s something that we could simply do,” Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign ministry, said in Tehran on Monday… However, he added that Iran’s right to nuclear energy would have to be protected, echoing the long-standing Iranian position on talks.

Michelle Ye Hee Lee | The Washington Post

North Korea blasted President Donald Trump’s plans for a defense shield designed to track and intercept missiles on Tuesday, calling it a “very dangerous” and “threatening” move that could be used for offensive purposes. The U.S. plan is “a typical product of ‘America first,’ the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice,” the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for American Studies said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Al Jazeera

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem says she delivered a message from President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two countries should be aligned on how to approach Iran. Noem, who concluded a visit to Israel on Monday, told Fox News that her talks with Netanyahu were “candid and direct”.

Kevin Sheridan | KOLO News

The Nevada Legislature has unanimously passed a resolution opposing any resumption of nuclear weapons in the state of Nevada. Assembly Joint Resolution 13 calls on the federal government to maintain a moratorium on testing, and instead to continue to rely on computer systems to test the weapons... The resolution will be brought to President Trump, various branch officials and each member of the Nevada congressional delegation.

Richard Nephew | Foreign Affairs