Proliferation News 6/10/25

Reuters

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said Iranians warned him that an Israel strike on the country's nuclear facilities could cause Iran to be more determined about developing a nuclear weapon, according to an interview broadcast and published on Monday. “A strike could potentially have an amalgamating effect, solidifying Iran’s determination – I will say it plainly – to pursue a nuclear weapon or withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Grossi said in the interview, published on the Jerusalem Post website and broadcast on i24NEWS TV on Monday.

Barak Ravid | Axios

President Trump and his entire top foreign policy team huddled in Camp David for hours on Sunday to discuss U.S. strategy on the Iran nuclear crisis and the war in Gaza, two U.S. officials and another source with knowledge tell Axios… Trump's missions to reach a nuclear deal that averts war with Iran and a hostage and ceasefire deal that could end the war in Gaza have both faced recent setbacks. A senior U.S. official told Axios the president sees both crisis as intertwined and part of a broader regional reality he is trying to shape.

Choe Sang-Hun | The New York Times

North Korea appears to be building a new uranium-enrichment plant in its main nuclear complex, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog warned this week, the strongest sign yet that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, plans to grow its nuclear weapons supply. Until now, experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency had identified two undeclared uranium-enrichment plants in North Korea.

Jill Lawless | ABC News

NATO members need to increase their air and missile defenses by 400% to counter the threat from Russia, the head of the military alliance plans to say on Monday. Secretary-General Mark Rutte will say during a visit to London that NATO must take a “quantum leap in our collective defense” to face growing instability and threats, according to extracts released by NATO before Rutte's speech.

Karen Freifeld and Fanny Potkin | Reuters

The U.S. in recent days suspended licenses for nuclear equipment suppliers to sell to China's power plants, according to four people familiar with the matter, as the two countries engage in a damaging trade war. The suspensions were sent to companies by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the people said, and affect export licenses for parts and equipment used with nuclear power plants.

