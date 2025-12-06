Proliferation News 6/12/25

Steven Erlanger | The New York Times

The International Atomic Energy Agency declared on Thursday that Iran was not complying with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations, the first time the U.N. watchdog has passed a resolution against the country in 20 years. The long-anticipated censure vote by the agency’s board of governors in Vienna came at a time of high tension over Tehran’s nuclear program, with American and European officials saying they believe that Israel may be preparing an imminent military strike against Iran.

Demetri Sevastopulo | The Financial Times

The Pentagon has launched a review of the 2021 Aukus submarine deal with the UK and Australia, throwing the security pact into doubt at a time of heightened tension with China. The review to determine whether the US should scrap the project is being led by Elbridge Colby, a top defence department official who previously expressed scepticism about Aukus, according to six people familiar with the matter. Ending the submarine and advanced technology development agreement would destroy a pillar of security co-operation between the allies. The review has triggered anxiety in London and Canberra.

Global Defense News

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera on June 8, 2025, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, confirmed that the Marina Militare is considering the development of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier as part of its long-term planning framework extending to 2040. The consideration of nuclear propulsion is part of a broader effort to address evolving maritime threats and energy requirements, including the increasing use of drones and the integration of systems for cyber defense.

Takuya Karube | Kyodo News

U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday posted a video message speaking about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II and called for a world without nuclear weapons. It is very unusual for an incumbent U.S. Cabinet member to publicly voice opposition to nuclear weapons. "It's up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness. We must reject this path to nuclear war and work toward a world where no one has to live in fear of a nuclear holocaust," Gabbard said.

Laurence Norman | The Wall Street Journal

Iran said Thursday it would soon open a third uranium enrichment site, a major escalation after the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency decided for the first time in two decades that Tehran had failed to comply with its nonproliferation obligations. Iran’s announcement comes ahead of a sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran expected on Sunday, in which President Trump is trying to persuade Tehran to stop producing fissile material as part of a new nuclear deal.

Sam Lair | Arms Control Wonk