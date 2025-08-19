Proliferation News 8/19/25

Richard H. Speier and Vann H. van Diepen | Carnegie Endowment

In 1995, the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace collaborated through a grant to Richard Speier, at the time a recently departed Defense Department missile nonproliferation action officer. This grant allowed him to write his first-hand account of the 1982–1987 negotiations over the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). The resulting paper has not been available outside of its limited original printing ... Beyond providing important historical insights and clarity into what remains a secretive regime bound by strict confidentiality, the paper provides valuable lessons for today and the future.

Reuters/Yahoo

Iran will continue talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media on Monday. International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have been unable to access Iran's nuclear sites since Israel and the U.S. bombed them during a 12-day war in June, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain his top priority.

Kim Seung-yeon | Yonhap News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday that South Korea will craft a "phased denuclearization" strategy for North Korea, moving in sequence from "freeze to reduction to dismantlement," and seek inter-Korean dialogue in parallel with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington. Cho made the remarks at the start of a parliamentary session on foreign affairs and unification issues, stressing that these plans will be carried out in close coordination with the United States.

Spencer Kimball | CNBC

Alphabet’s Google and Kairos Power will deploy an advanced nuclear plant connected to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s electric grid by 2030, the companies announced Monday. TVA has agreed to purchase up to 50 megawatts of power from Kairos’ Hermes 2 reactor. It is the first utility in the U.S. to sign a power purchase agreement with an advanced reactor like Hermes 2.

Julia Jacobo | ABC News

Although nuclear fission, which powers nuclear reactors, can provide plenty of energy, it also produces potentially dangerous radioactive waste as a by-product. Commercial fusion, which is in the early stages of development, requires a very rare, very expensive form of hydrogen known as tritium. Researchers believe they have discovered a new way to manufacture tritium by using the thousands of tons of nuclear waste currently being stored in the U.S.

Robert L. Gallucci; Vipin Narang and Pranay Vaddi | Foreign Affairs