Proliferation News 8/28/25

Nicole Grajewski | Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Time is running out to avert a renewed nuclear crisis with Iran. On August 28, Britain, France, and Germany (the E3) formally declared Iran in “significant non-performance” of its nuclear obligations under the Iran nuclear deal. As a result, within the next thirty days, all prior UN sanctions will be reimposed on Iran—known as the snapback mechanism—unless an agreement that satisfies all five veto-wielding Security Council members can be reached… The United States should seize the initiative and press both its European allies and Iran to extend the snapback mechanism.





Laurence Norman | The Wall Street Journal

The U.K., France and Germany moved to reimpose all the international sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, according to diplomats involved in the process, a decision that European governments hope will compel Tehran to resume nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration… The European decision on Thursday triggers a 30-day period after which Iran would once again face an array of international United Nations-backed economic, banking, weapons and trade sanctions that pummeled its economy before the 2015 deal was struck.





Erika Solomon and Julian E. Barnes | The New York Times

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has sent a team of inspectors back to Iran for the first time since the country suspended cooperation with the agency last month, in what could be a step toward restoring independent oversight of Tehran’s nuclear program… While inspectors visited Bushehr, Iran’s operating nuclear power plant, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the I.A.E.A., told reporters in Washington that he anticipated his organization would be able to inspect the three Iranian facilities struck in American military attacks in June.





Reuters/Yahoo

China said on Wednesday that it is "unreasonable and unrealistic" to ask the country to join nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States and Russia. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had discussed nuclear arms control with Russian President Vladimir Putin and wanted China to be involved too.





Colin Demarest | Axios

Deputy Energy Secretary James Danly earlier this month ordered a 120-day "special study" of the pit production endeavor overseen by the National Nuclear Security Administration. It includes a review of NNSA leadership and management practices; individual projects at Savannah River Site and Los Alamos National Laboratory; and contractual mechanisms "to hold contractors to account."





