Proliferation News 9/17/24

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compelled governments in the US and Europe to decide in some cases whether to permit significant lucrative transactions, contracted for by Western nuclear firms with Russian industry before the war began, to be completed. The apparent political sensitivity in one such case involving Russia and Turkey has now raised questions about which supplier will in fact deliver turbine equipment essential to finish construction and then operate a Russian nuclear power plant on the territory of a NATO member state.

Ju-min Park and Josh Smith | Reuters

Photos of North Korea's uranium enrichment facility may show an undeclared site for building nuclear bombs just outside of its capital, analysts said. North Korea for the first time showed images on Friday of the centrifuges that produce fuel for its nuclear bombs, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a uranium enrichment facility and called for more weapons-grade material to boost the arsenal. The photos showed Kim walking between long rows of metal centrifuges, the machines that enrich uranium... North Korea watchers and analysts said the site, known as Kangson, is suspected to be a covert uranium enrichment plant.

Susannah George, Karen DeYoung and Suzan Haidamous | The Washington Post

U.S. sanctions over Iran’s missile deal with Russia are unlikely to derail President Masoud Pezeshkian’s efforts to bring his country out of isolation, diplomats say. Since coming to power in July, Iran’s new political leadership has signaled its interest in reengaging with the West — which could bring restored ties and sanctions relief for the isolated country.

Andrew Osborn | Reuters

The head of Russia's nuclear testing site said on Tuesday his secretive facility was ready to resume nuclear tests "at any moment" if Moscow gave the order, in rare comments likely to fuel concerns that the risk of such a step is rising. Moscow has not conducted a nuclear weapons test since 1990, the year before the fall of the Soviet Union, but some Western and Russian analysts say President Vladimir Putin could order one to try to send a message of deterrence to the West if it lets Ukraine use its long-range missiles to strike Russia, something that is under discussion.

Alex Wickham | Bloomberg

The US and UK are increasingly concerned that Russia is sharing with Iran secret information and technology that could bring it closer to being able to build nuclear weapons, in exchange for Tehran providing Moscow with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine.

