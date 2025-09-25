Proliferation News 9/25/25

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, Ernest J. Moniz, and Meghan L. O’Sullivan | Foreign Affairs

The international treaties and regimes that govern nuclear issues, particularly the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), are badly frayed. Great-power cooperation on nuclear dangers has stalled. These are storm clouds that American policymakers cannot ignore… Averting proliferation in this geopolitical moment may seem difficult, and it will indeed require strong, bipartisan support to update U.S. strategy. But consensus is within reach when it comes to halting the spread of nuclear weapons, if only because the alternative would be far more costly for the United States and the world.





Babak Dehghanpisheh | NBC News

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian lashed out at the U.S and Israel for their attacks in June during a speech at the United Nations on Wednesday, one day after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the country, ruled out talks with President Donald Trump about Iran's nuclear program… “In my view, negotiating with America about the nuclear issue and maybe other issues is an absolute dead end,” Khamenei said in an address.





Hyung-Jin Kim | AP News

A top South Korean official said Thursday that North Korea is operating a total of four uranium enrichment facilities, adding to outside assessments that it has multiple covert atomic plants along with the widely known site near the capital of Pyongyang... The South’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said uranium enrichment centrifuges at the four facilities... are running everyday and stressed the urgency to stop the North’s nuclear program.





Kim Seung-yeon | Yonhap News

A global commission on the military use of artificial intelligence (AI) has called for legally binding agreements to ensure decisions to use nuclear weapons remain under human control, not AI systems, as part of responsible military AI integration… "Critical decisions about the use of nuclear weapons must unequivocally remain under human authority as they require moral, legal and strategic considerations," the report said. "These commitments should be pursued through either national policy declarations or an international agreement," it said.





Francisco “A.J.” Camacho | E&E News

Oklo, a Santa Clara, California-based advanced nuclear power startup… has a political pedigree that’s nearly unmatched for the Trump era. It has financial backing from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who served as Oklo board chair until April and who joins the Big Tech heavyweights shaping the president’s approach to artificial intelligence. Altman has promoted the idea that the only way to beat China to the most advanced AI models is to build gargantuan data centers that require around-the-clock electricity — a nod to nuclear.





