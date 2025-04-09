Proliferation News 9/4/25

Tong Zhao | The Economist

The high profile display of nuclear might that China staged at its latest military parade on September 3rd showcased a full spectrum of land-, sea- and air-based systems… The country’s growing willingness to exhibit its nuclear strength signals its waning faith in diplomacy to bridge divides with America and other Western rivals over clashes of strategic interests and ideological values. Instead, it is betting that raw power will secure domestic legitimacy, protect sovereignty and enforce its vision of regional peace and international order.





Stephanie Liechtenstein | AP News

A confidential report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog circulated to member states and seen by The Associated Press said Wednesday that Iran increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels before Israel launched its military attack on June 13. The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of June 13, Iran had 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%, an increase of 32.3 kilograms (71.2 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in May.





Chris Buckley and Agnes Chang | The New York Times

At its military parade on Wednesday, China showcased hypersonic missiles to sink ships, drones that serve as wingmen and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that can strike the continental United States… Among the most closely watched weapons were China’s nuclear forces. That included the missiles labeled “DF-31BJ” that rumbled past Tiananmen Square, hinting at the country’s plans to expand its intercontinental force, which could strike the United States.





Jon Gambrell | AP News

Construction work has intensified on a major new structure at a facility key to Israel’s long-suspected atomic weapons program, according to satellite images analyzed by experts. They say it could be a new reactor or a facility to assemble nuclear arms — but secrecy shrouding the program makes it difficult to know for sure. The work at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona will renew questions about Israel’s widely believed status as the Mideast’s only nuclear-armed state.





Stephanie Liechtenstein and Abby Sewell | AP News

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that its inspectors found traces of uranium at a site in Syria believed to be part of a clandestine nuclear program by the former government. Syria under former President Bashar Assad was believed to have operated an extensive undeclared nuclear program, which included an undeclared nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir el-Zour province.





