Responsible Nuclear Energy

The global landscape is experiencing a renewed interest in nuclear energy, driven by urgent needs for climate change mitigation, enhanced energy security, and broader sustainable development objectives. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace seeks to build a robust, long-term foundation for the responsible and sustainable use of nuclear energy, ensuring that its expansion does not introduce greater risks. Our work is informed by a geographically and professionally diverse group of experts, encompassing governments, regulators, vendors, multinational organizations, operators, financiers, and influential technology companies.