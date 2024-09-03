Climate Adaptation

An article on the federal authorization of emergency funding for housing recovery
Climate change is already causing suffering, and the damage will get more severe until emissions reach net-zero later in the century. This workstream explores how governments, working with many other institutions, can help people lead thriving lives as the climate changes rapidly.
An article on the federal authorization of emergency funding for housing recovery
Many Floridians, of all possible political persuasions, are going to face financial ruin and displacement over the next few decades, as storms increase in intensity and chronic flooding arrives. These risks need to be reduced to avoid stupendous human and financial burdens ahead.
The rising pace and cost of disasters is cause for alarm, both because of the likelihood of major disruption in so many people’s lives, and because of the potential for systemic failures in the housing and insurance markets that could lead to wider, global economic shocks.
California, Florida, and Texas have different approaches for funding rebuilding efforts after fires, floods, and other natural disasters. Climate change is testing their limits.