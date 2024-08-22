Program
Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics
Climate Change and Human Mobility

Climate impacts will force millions of people to leave their homes, cities, and countries in the coming decades. This research initiative explores measures that could enable more people to stay safely close to home as well as policies that could better prepare receiving regions to take in displaced people. A key focus is on the stories we tell about climate mobility, as policy is informed by narrative. The collection includes written research, a database that tracks U.S. disaster funding, and multimedia like videos on extreme weather events or online discussions of ​international climate litigation. 

Industrial Policy Needs an Immigration Policy

Why bringing jobs back to the United States requires letting in more foreign workers.

· August 22, 2024
Foreign Affairs
article
Disaster Dollar Database

The rising pace and cost of disasters is cause for alarm, both because of the likelihood of major disruption in so many people’s lives, and because of the potential for systemic failures in the housing and insurance markets that could lead to wider, global economic shocks.

· August 20, 2024
event
Rising Seas Triggered Climate Lawsuits: What Now?
July 31, 2024

Climate change litigation is experiencing an unprecedented moment. More and more states are turning to international tribunals to seek guidance on a key question: what are their obligations under international law to address the climate crisis?

article
A Seminal Case for Climate Litigation

Climate change presents states with new obligations. Chile and Colombia are asking what those are.

· June 26, 2024
commentary
The Role of Migration in a Year of Crucial Elections

Roughly half of the world lives in countries holding elections in 2024. Carnegie asked a global group scholars to reflect on the role of migration in electoral campaigns. 

· June 17, 2024
commentary
Emissary
To Address the Migration Crisis, the G7 Should Look to the LA Declaration

The three-pronged approach developed by Western Hemisphere leaders should be a road map for how the world’s major economies can tackle the challenge together.

· June 12, 2024
Q&A
The U.S.-Mexico Relationship Is About More Than Migration

U.S. domestic politics threatens cooperation on other key issues, such as fentanyl and supply-chain diversification.

· December 14, 2023
Climate Violence w/ Noah Gordon

Danny and Derek are joined by Noah Gordon, acting co-director of the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to talk about how violent nonstate actors (VNSAs) might be empowered by climate change and the responses to it.

· July 25, 2023
American Prestige
event
The Great Displacement: Climate Migration in America
March 20, 2023

Join the Carnegie Endowment online for a conversation between Jake Bittle, a staff writer at Grist and the author of The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration.

article
How Climate Change Helps Violent Nonstate Actors

Climate change exacerbates the underlying social and governmental weaknesses that violent groups profit from.

· December 14, 2022