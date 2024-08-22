Climate Change and Human Mobility

Climate impacts will force millions of people to leave their homes, cities, and countries in the coming decades. This research initiative explores measures that could enable more people to stay safely close to home as well as policies that could better prepare receiving regions to take in displaced people. A key focus is on the stories we tell about climate mobility, as policy is informed by narrative. The collection includes written research, a database that tracks U.S. disaster funding, and multimedia like videos on extreme weather events or online discussions of ​international climate litigation.