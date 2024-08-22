Climate Change and Human Mobility

Why bringing jobs back to the United States requires letting in more foreign workers.
Climate impacts will force millions of people to leave their homes, cities, and countries in the coming decades. This research initiative explores measures that could enable more people to stay safely close to home as well as policies that could better prepare receiving regions to take in displaced people. A key focus is on the stories we tell about climate mobility, as policy is informed by narrative. The collection includes written research, a database that tracks U.S. disaster funding, and multimedia like videos on extreme weather events or online discussions of international climate litigation.
The rising pace and cost of disasters is cause for alarm, both because of the likelihood of major disruption in so many people’s lives, and because of the potential for systemic failures in the housing and insurance markets that could lead to wider, global economic shocks.
Climate change litigation is experiencing an unprecedented moment. More and more states are turning to international tribunals to seek guidance on a key question: what are their obligations under international law to address the climate crisis?
Climate change presents states with new obligations. Chile and Colombia are asking what those are.
Roughly half of the world lives in countries holding elections in 2024. Carnegie asked a global group scholars to reflect on the role of migration in electoral campaigns.
The three-pronged approach developed by Western Hemisphere leaders should be a road map for how the world’s major economies can tackle the challenge together.
U.S. domestic politics threatens cooperation on other key issues, such as fentanyl and supply-chain diversification.
Danny and Derek are joined by Noah Gordon, acting co-director of the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to talk about how violent nonstate actors (VNSAs) might be empowered by climate change and the responses to it.
Join the Carnegie Endowment online for a conversation between Jake Bittle, a staff writer at Grist and the author of The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration.
Climate change exacerbates the underlying social and governmental weaknesses that violent groups profit from.