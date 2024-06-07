Foreign Policy for Clean Energy

Bipartisan Consensus Is Key—but Depends on U.S. Control of Supply Chains.
Clean energy and associated products are increasingly essential for the security and prosperity of the United States. But if the United States is to decarbonize its own economy and do its part to cut global emissions to net zero, it will have to effect change beyond its borders.
With strategic use of its development finance tools, the United States can promote clean energy manufacturing outside of China and help partner countries in the Global South become more than sources of raw materials.
Given existing reserves, it is possible for the United States and its key democratic partners to significantly friendshore the production of critical minerals. However, it would require an unprecedented buildout of the mining industry to achieve clean energy targets for 2030.