The Escalation of Global Climate Activism

As the planet overheats, the politics of climate change are heating up, too. The tangible effects of the climate crisis are not only pushing civic and political actors to demand faster progress on climate adaptation and mitigation but also mobilizing those who want to slow down the energy transition or distribute its costs more fairly. This is generating new political and civic strategies, new alliances, and sharper ideological tensions—not only in the rich democracies where climate policy as such is most developed but also all around the world.