Alliance Future: Rewiring Australia and the United States
The Carnegie Asia Program’s “Alliance Future” project aims to ensure that Canberra and Washington are working to operationalize and integrate their alliance in new ways. The project explores how to undertake difficult reforms, forge new modes of cooperation, harmonize outdated regulations, better align national strategies, address sovereignty concerns and risk thresholds, and ultimately reform the alliance for a more competitive era.

ustralian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conclude a joint news conference during the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the U.S. Naval Academy on August 06, 2024 in Annapolis, Maryland
paper
Aligning for Effect: Operationalizing U.S.-Australia Regional Defense Strategies

U.S. and Australian defense strategies, while closely aligned, are not identical. Investing effort across resources, relationships, and resilience will facilitate more coherence.

  • Matthew Sussex
  • Peter Tesch
· September 18, 2024
ervicemen and women march to the Shrine of Remembrance to honour soldiers who have died in war on ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day in Melbourne on April 25, 2024
paper
U.S.-Australia Alliance Force Posture, Policy, and Planning: Toward a More Deliberate Incrementalism

A confluence of factors has made Australia less reluctant to increase the scope for U.S. forces to operate in and from Australian territory, but U.S. and Australian national defense postures are not yet in closer alignment. Practical steps are needed that reflect Australia’s current policy realities.

  • Stephan Frühling
· September 17, 2024
paper
Innovative Alliance: U.S.-Australian Defense Science and Technology Cooperation for a Dangerous Decade

Maintaining an edge in defense science and technology is one part of the U.S. and Australian strategy to deter war or increase the likelihood of victory in war.

  • Headshot of Jennifer Jackett
  • Jennifer Jackett
· September 9, 2024