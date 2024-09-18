Alliance Future: Rewiring Australia and the United States

Programs
The Asia Program in Washington studies disruptive security, governance, and technological risks that threaten peace, growth, and opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region, including a focus on China, Japan, and the Korean peninsula.
The Carnegie Asia Program’s “Alliance Future” project aims to ensure that Canberra and Washington are working to operationalize and integrate their alliance in new ways. The project explores how to undertake difficult reforms, forge new modes of cooperation, harmonize outdated regulations, better align national strategies, address sovereignty concerns and risk thresholds, and ultimately reform the alliance for a more competitive era.
U.S. and Australian defense strategies, while closely aligned, are not identical. Investing effort across resources, relationships, and resilience will facilitate more coherence.
A confluence of factors has made Australia less reluctant to increase the scope for U.S. forces to operate in and from Australian territory, but U.S. and Australian national defense postures are not yet in closer alignment. Practical steps are needed that reflect Australia’s current policy realities.
Maintaining an edge in defense science and technology is one part of the U.S. and Australian strategy to deter war or increase the likelihood of victory in war.