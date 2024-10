The European Baltic Sea region country have long shared close political, security, and defense ties. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 highlighted the importance of these linkages and the necessity of building a more comprehensive approach to regional security and defense. In this context, Carnegie’s Baltic Sea Region Security Initiative brings together public and private sector representatives from every country in the region to discuss how to cooperate and overcome the most pressing challenges. In fostering greater coordination and cooperation, the Baltic Sea region can become a laboratory for other operational theaters in Europe.