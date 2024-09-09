Projects
China’s Reform Imperative
About the Project

China’s Reform Imperative examines China’s economic reforms and their impacts on the global economy. Curated by Carnegie Senior Fellow Michael Pettis, China’s Reform Imperative will focus on China’s reform trajectory and on the challenges and opportunities Beijing faces along the way.

Michael Pettis

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie China

Michael Pettis is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is an expert on China’s economy. 

All work from China’s Reform Imperative

8 Results
commentary
China Needs a Very High Consumption Share of GDP Growth

It will require many years of real determination by Beijing to drive the role of consumption to much higher levels if China is to rebalance in a nondisruptive way.

· September 9, 2024
commentary
China’s Recent Rental Strategy Is a Win for Some, a Strain for Others

While the new strategy benefits local governments and wealthy homeowners, it has different implications for China’s middle- and low-income populations.

  • Yuhan Zhang
· August 28, 2024
commentary
Is Inflation a Monetary Phenomenon in China?

Because of the way credit expansion is managed, monetary expansion in China is directed mainly toward the supply side of the economy.

· August 21, 2024
commentary
What Is Driving China’s Long-Dated Bonds?

Banks and other fixed-income investors are buying long-date government bonds because the economy is struggling and better alternatives don’t exist.

· August 14, 2024
commentary
Will Technology Differentiate China Today from Japan in the 1990s?

Ignoring the problems of its historical precedents won’t make China’s success any more likely.

· August 8, 2024
commentary
The Evolution of Chinese Debt in 2024

Almost everyone in economic policymaking circles is concerned about China’s high and rising debt burden, but there is little evidence that this is likely to change much in 2024.

· July 31, 2024
commentary
Why Is It So Hard for China to Boost Domestic Demand?

Beijing’s unwillingness to boost the consumption share of GDP is not as bizarre as it seems.

· July 31, 2024
commentary
Why Should China Borrow Abroad?

In spite of China’s extraordinarily high investment levels, domestic savings nonetheless exceed domestic investment by quite a lot, making it a large net exporter of capital.

· July 29, 2024