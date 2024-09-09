It will require many years of real determination by Beijing to drive the role of consumption to much higher levels if China is to rebalance in a nondisruptive way.
China’s Reform Imperative examines China’s economic reforms and their impacts on the global economy. Curated by Carnegie Senior Fellow Michael Pettis, China’s Reform Imperative will focus on China’s reform trajectory and on the challenges and opportunities Beijing faces along the way.
Michael Pettis
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie China
Michael Pettis is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is an expert on China’s economy.
China Financial Markets provides in-depth analysis of one of the world’s largest and most vital economies. Edited by Carnegie Senior Fellow Michael Pettis based in Beijing, China Financial Markets offers monthly insights into income inequality, market structures, and other issues affecting China and other global economies.
While the new strategy benefits local governments and wealthy homeowners, it has different implications for China’s middle- and low-income populations.
Because of the way credit expansion is managed, monetary expansion in China is directed mainly toward the supply side of the economy.
Banks and other fixed-income investors are buying long-date government bonds because the economy is struggling and better alternatives don’t exist.
Ignoring the problems of its historical precedents won’t make China’s success any more likely.
Almost everyone in economic policymaking circles is concerned about China’s high and rising debt burden, but there is little evidence that this is likely to change much in 2024.
Beijing’s unwillingness to boost the consumption share of GDP is not as bizarre as it seems.
In spite of China’s extraordinarily high investment levels, domestic savings nonetheless exceed domestic investment by quite a lot, making it a large net exporter of capital.