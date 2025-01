In April and May 2024, India will hold the largest elections in recorded history. Over six weeks, nearly 950 million voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise and determine the composition of the next government as well as the fate of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). India Elects 2024 presents sober, data-driven research and analysis from the world’s best young India scholars on the key drivers animating this massive democratic exercise. The initiative takes readers beyond the horse race, focusing on deeper questions about India’s political economy.