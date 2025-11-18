The Climate Crisis, Resilience, and Displacement in the Middle East and North Africa

Countries in the Middle East and North Africa are increasingly exposed to the accelerating impacts of climate change, from water scarcity and desertification to extreme heat and recurring droughts. These pressures are occurring amid governance failures, economic fragility, and conflict, creating new forms of vulnerability and displacement across the region. In many cases, migration has become a last-resort adaptation strategy for marginalized communities.

The project explores how climate change is reshaping mobility, governance, and resilience across eight Middle East and North African countries. Through field-based research, local partnerships, and policy engagement, it documents the lived experiences of the most vulnerable, analyzes governance gaps, and identifies bottom-up adaptation strategies. The overarching objective is to amplify the voices of marginalized communities most affected by climate pressures and integrating their lived experiences and adaptation practices into regional and policy debates.