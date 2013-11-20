Russia and the Rise of Asia

Russia is reacting to the rise of Asia by shifting its attention eastward—from the Ural Mountains to the Amur River. Moscow interprets this rise primarily in terms of the changing global balance of power and the West's decline. But Asia's growing influence also significantly affects Russia's interests. Moscow must learn to act like a Euro-Pacific power if it hopes to effectively confront the challenges and opportunities in the East.

Key Points

Russia is essentially a European country, but two-thirds of its territory— Siberia and the Russian Far East—is located in Asia.



A good Russian-Chinese relationship promotes international stability and is of great value to Moscow and Beijing.



Russia and China have entered a diplomatic alliance, taking similar views on issues such as national sovereignty. But the balance of power is tilted in Beijing's favor, with Russia largely reduced to the role of resource base for China.



Moscow sees the United States as a key political and strategic balancer in the region, so the U.S. pivot to Asia did not threaten Russia.

Recommendations for Russia