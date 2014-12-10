Day in the Life

Among its research staff, Carnegie has people of more than 20 different nationalities living in 20 countries. They speak 24 languages and travel constantly for their work. Here, four of them talk about how the work that they do around the world impacts them as people.

Togzhan Kassenova is the only Kazakh in the world working on Brazil’s nuclear issues, and has been surprised to discover how much Kazakhs have in common with Brazilians.

Dmitri Trenin, the longtime head of our Moscow Center, talks about the unforgettable weekend in March when Russia invaded Crimea and his world changed.

Dubai, the world’s fastest growing airport, is a hub for more and more of our experts. Karim Sadjadpour, Carnegie’s Iran scholar, believes it is also a microcosm of the world that we now live in.

Balázs Jarábik, a Hungarian from Slovakia who covers the crisis in Ukraine for Carnegie, explains how the increasing mix of identities in Europe is changing the way that many people live.