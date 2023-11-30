China, Russia, and the USA in the Middle East

Nicole Grajewski contributed to a chapter outlining the evolution of Iran’s relations with the USA, Russia, and China. It demonstrates not only the dynamics of Iran’s bilateral relations with the respective great powers but also the broader role of great power competition in shaping Iran’s foreign policy. It begins with Iran’s view of the great powers and how they have factored into Iranian domestic debates about foreign policy over time. Next, it examines two cases where great powers have been particularly present in Iranian foreign relations: the nuclear issue and Persian Gulf security.