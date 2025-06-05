The New Global Struggle Over Gender, Rights, and Family Values

Right-Wing Populism, Conservative Nationalism, and Democratic Erosion

Local and transnational activism by ultra-conservative and religious civil society has been most effective at dismantling rights protections, legislation, and policies where it has been embraced by powerful political actors. In recent years, activists have found particularly willing partners in illiberal and far-right populist parties and leaders who have woven gender traditionalism and opposition to feminism and LGBTQ rights into the fabric of their political ideology and mobilization efforts. Christian conservative campaigns against “gender” and “gender ideology” are thus being turbocharged by populist far-right politicians who have embraced the same rhetoric as part of a broader crusade against “wokeness” and liberal cosmopolitanism.

While right-wing populist movements vary in their ideological approaches to gender, they share several common tenets. They tend to equate women’s rights with family policy, defend “natural” differences between the sexes, and reject feminism and LGBTQ rights as corrosive. Leaning into gender-related debates also serves important strategic functions for these movements. It sharpens their binary distinction between a virtuous, family-oriented “silent majority” and corrupt, globalist elites, infusing their nationalist and nativist rhetoric with moral urgency. It also allows them to mobilize the support of both socially conservative constituencies and aggrieved male voters. For instance, an analysis of the 2017 European Values Study showed that holding traditional views on gender increased an individual’s likelihood of supporting the radical right across twenty-three European countries. In the United States, various studies have shown that hostile sexism (alongside racism) similarly predicted positive attitudes toward Trump among White voters.

For many far-right populist leaders who have successfully come to power through elections, anti-gender politics have also become a tool of power consolidation and democratic erosion. For one, divisive cultural topics serve as a ready-made justification for restricting civil society and silencing opposition. If you can convince at least a part of the electorate that feminism and LGBTQ rights are threats to the nation, then cracking down on progressive activists, restricting independent media, and politicizing oversight institutions that are meant to uphold individual rights can be framed as moral imperatives. Attacks on women’s and LGBTQ rights (alongside other minority rights) also serve as entry points to undermine broader liberal rights protections. By using the power of the state to lash out against “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies and “gender ideology” at universities and in the private sector, for instance, the Trump administration opens the door to a broader crackdown on civil rights and anti-discrimination protections under the mantle of fighting excessive “woke ideology.”

Accelerating democratic erosion in turn makes it more difficult for rights advocates to fight back. By limiting funding for civil society, passing restrictive NGO laws, or labeling feminist and LGBTQ organizations as foreign agents, governments create a power vacuum that extremist or illiberal actors can exploit to expand their influence. Courts that once upheld gender equality laws may be packed with ultra-conservative judges, and media outlets that once promoted pluralism may be co-opted by corporate actors currying the government’s favor. This has been the pattern in Türkiye, where a gradual politicization of the courts has enabled the reversal of past women’s rights protections and empowered religious institutions’ authority over family law.

Non-populist authoritarian regimes—such as Xi’s China, Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and Daniel Ortega’s Nicaragua—also use anti-gender policies as tools of legitimation, repression, and social control. By positioning themselves as defenders of traditional values, these regimes can mobilize conservative and religious constituencies while discrediting liberal ideas of individual rights and equality and reinforcing hierarchical social structures. Scapegoating feminists, LGBTQ activists, and human rights advocates also allows authoritarian leaders to divert public attention away from economic problems and governance failures that might otherwise undermine their legitimacy. In China, for example, Xi’s government has promoted traditional gender norms as part of a broader nationalist revival, cracking down on feminist activism and censoring discussions of LGBTQ rights as threats to social and political stability.

Global Geopolitical Realignments

Finally, besides right-wing populism and democratic erosion, the rise of transnational anti-gender alliances is also riding a larger wave of geopolitical realignments and tapping into deeper anxieties about national sovereignty, the future of the West, and the structure of the international system.

For decades, advocacy for gender equality has been entwined with the postwar liberal international order. Much has been written about the limits and contradictions of that order, which advanced stability and prosperity in some parts of the world while entrenching inequality, conflict, and repression in others. Yet at the heart of the liberal framework is a strong emphasis on individual rights and liberties—concepts that, while historically centered on men, have offered a normative basis for extending rights to women and vulnerable minorities. Women’s movements across the world thus successfully leveraged liberal institutions, including international human rights frameworks, multilateral bodies, and Western-backed funding mechanisms, to push for domestic reforms. The 1990s were a high-water mark of this cross-border norm-building. After the end of the Cold War and in the wake of the third wave of democratization, women’s organizations had both the political space and the international institutional backing to make significant gains.

Today, this post–Cold War liberal order faces a sustained counter-ideological pushback. Various actors are converging to reject the expansionary liberalism of the 1990s. They oppose not only its economic and political scripts but also its moral claims, which positioned gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and humanitarian cosmopolitanism as litmus tests for legitimacy in the international system. Civil society actors and minority groups—who particularly benefited from liberal internationalism—are now increasingly framed as threats to national sovereignty and traditional values.

This pushback is driven by two major forces: non-Western, authoritarian great powers—especially Russia and China—that are contesting Western geopolitical dominance, and right-wing populist movements and leaders both within the West and in other regions that reject liberal cosmopolitanism and multilateralism in favor of nationalism and cultural traditionalism. Other countries, particularly in the Global South, are trying to maximize their power and alliances within this more competitive and multipolar system. While these various actors differ in their ideology and geopolitical objectives, they share a preference for a world that is more sovereigntist and more tolerant of multiple forms of governance. Pushback against progressive gender norms and a parallel emphasis on religion and “traditional values” thus represents one front in a broader challenge to the liberal internationalism of the post–Cold War era.

The use of gender as a part of a broader geopolitical strategy is most evident in Russia. By positioning itself as the defender of “traditional values” against a corrupt and morally bankrupt West, the Kremlin justifies its aggressive foreign policy—whether in Ukraine or elsewhere—as a necessary defense of its culture and civilization. The same tactic also serves to expand Moscow’s global influence and consolidate opposition to Western liberalism. Within the Russian neighborhood, for example, Putin has tried to foster opposition to EU integration and democratic expansion by portraying European values as singularly focused on sexual minority rights. Russia is also relying on cultural battles over gender norms to destabilize European unity, for instance by supporting campaigns against LGBTQ rights in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. In sum, Russia’s weaponization of gender politics is not just about promoting conservative values, but also about countering Western influence and preventing the spread of political norms—liberalism, democracy, and individual rights—that pose a threat to the Russian regime.

3. Local and International Responses

Even as the anti-gender backlash has grown in scale and intensity, responses by gender equality advocates and their political allies have often been tentative. Policymakers have struggled to grasp the full scale of the phenomenon. Moreover, the rapid illiberal drift within major democracies—particularly in the United States—has caught many reformers and activists off guard.

Today, three sets of actors are driving the global response: women’s and LGBTQ groups and movements mobilizing within their own countries, the global network of international NGOs and foundations engaged in promoting gender equality, and (mainly Western) governments that have long championed women’s and LGBTQ rights through diplomatic and aid channels. The next section outlines the main categories of responses before examining recurring dilemmas and challenges preventing more concerted action.

Mass Protest and Mobilization

In many countries, anti-gender backlash has surged in direct response to successful feminist mobilization, from the “Green Wave” driving abortion rights liberalization across Latin America to the global #MeToo movement against sexual violence and harassment. As conservative and illiberal forces have proposed or secured new restrictions, however, women and their allies have also taken to the streets in large numbers in protest. This cycle of mobilization and counter-mobilization so far shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the most prominent examples of mass protest against rights rollbacks took place in Poland in 2016 and 2020. In 2016, women’s activism successfully blocked the proposed criminalization of all abortions, a citizen initiative drafted by a hardline conservative advocacy group. In 2020, over 400,000 turned out to protest a Constitutional Court ruling outlawing abortion in cases of fetal abnormalities, the primary legal ground for pregnancy termination in Poland at the time. The protest, spearheaded by women and young people, quickly morphed into a broader mobilization against the illiberal PiS government. Although the Polish protests were unusual in their size, women have led similar demonstrations in many countries, including in Türkiye against the government’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention and in India and South Korea against political leaders’ lack of action against sexual violence.

The overall track record of these mass movements has been mixed. In some cases, they have contributed to stalling proposed restrictions. In Gambia, for instance, popular resistance combined with international pressure helped ensure that a proposed reversal of a ban on female genital mutilation was rejected in parliament in 2024. But in many other cases, the impact of protest has been more diffuse. In Poland, women’s mass mobilization could not reverse the near-total abortion ban even after women’s sustained activism helped defeat the ruling PiS government. At the same time, the Polish experience highlights that large-scale demonstrations can be effective at influencing public opinion. Polish women protesters effectively positioned themselves as “ordinary women” fighting for the rights of all Poles, thereby challenging the right-wing populist vision of “the people” being on board with the government’s agenda. The fact that they were joined by other groups upset with the government’s policies, including taxi drivers, farmers, and miners, only strengthened this message.

Strategic Litigation, Legal Defense, and Advocacy

As anti-gender positions and ideas have gained prominence within political and state institutions, women’s and LGBTQ rights advocates have also doubled down on advocacy, legal defense, and litigation. Around the world, regressive bills have consistently been challenged in domestic, regional, and international courts. For example, after the Hungarian government in 2021 enacted a Child Protection Act imposing strict restrictions on depictions of homosexuality and gender reassignment in the media and in educational materials, the European Commission initiated a case in front of the European Court of Justice, arguing that the law violated EU rules. The case is currently pending, with a ruling expected in mid-2025. Advocates have also used strategic litigation to continue advancing both LGBTQ and sexual and reproductive rights. Across Latin America, for instance, legal victories won by feminist organizations have played a key role in liberalizing anti-abortion laws in recent years, including in Mexico and Colombia.

However, opponents of reproductive choice and LGBTQ rights are also increasingly using the courts to advance their positions, for instance by claiming the right to conscientious objection or attempting to restrict the grounds on which abortion is permitted. As a result, courtrooms have emerged as strategic sites in a “broader sociopolitical battle between organized, antagonistic groups.” In this context of continuous “lawfare,” civil society actors and movements fighting for liberalization have been most successful when they have sustained broad-based legal mobilization over time and have combined their legal strategies with broader societal outreach. In Colombia, for instance, the rapid expansion of LGBTQ rights between 1992 and 2022—in the face of significant religious-conservative counter-mobilization—was driven by a broad and dense network of LGBTQ activists, allies from other social movements, supportive politicians, and academics who initiated litigation but also provided information and lent legitimacy to legal claims, thereby gradually building judicial support.

In pursuing legislative and legal reform, advocates have also had to be strategic in how they frame their demands. In several Eastern European countries marked by strong resistance against the Istanbul Convention, for instance, women’s rights groups have had more success in pushing for the reform of domestic laws focused on gender-based and domestic violence rather than demanding the ratification of a now highly politicized international treaty.

Building and Broadening Coalitions

However, faced with more coordinated resistance, gender equality advocates increasingly recognize that the gains of the past decades cannot be defended in the courts alone, particularly if there is a gap between legal advances and majority public opinion. New efforts have thus focused on building popular support and cultivating stronger alliances in society.

Some of these coalition-building efforts have prioritized collaboration with other progressive movements that previously saw their struggles as disconnected. In Central and Eastern Europe, for example, women’s movements have often operated separately from other rights and democracy groups. Yet common threats have brought these previously disparate actors closer together. In Brazil, India, and Mexico, new networks are gathering diverse progressive civil society groups that all face resistance and attacks from the same coalition of right-wing populist actors.

Philanthropic foundations have also made efforts to work across issue silos, share information, and create pooled funds. For instance, the Global Philanthropy Project over the past several years has convened different grant-makers working at the intersection of faith, human rights, and social justice to develop joint strategies to counter anti-gender movements. Its Shimmering Solidarity Summit in 2021 led to the establishment of the Responding to Anti-Gender Initiatives group focused on energizing and coordinating donor responses. Some funders have stepped up their support for cross-movement collaboration. In Türkiye, for instance, one funder supported a Muslim feminist group, a group working on sexual and reproductive rights, and a peace organization to work together; this coalition has since grown to include over thirty different groups (some with no prior background in gender issues).

A second set of efforts has focused on reaching across the proverbial aisle and fostering coalitions with actors who may not be ideologically aligned but nevertheless worry about extremist and antidemocratic forces. For example, both women’s rights and LGBTQ rights groups have sought to reach out and engage in dialogue with faith-based organizations who may be able to challenge some of the language and positions of ultra-conservative groups from a religious perspective. In Türkiye, secular women’s rights organizations have sought collaboration with women in conservative and religious groups to jointly advocate for protections from gender-based violence; as a result, many of the latter joined the protests against the government’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. In Malawi, reproductive rights organizations have also built alliances with religious leaders, who, after several years of trust-building and engagement, are now willing to speak publicly in favor of abortion rights.

Finally, some groups have tried to bolster their popular constituencies, recognizing that legal and legislative advocacy needs to go hand-in-hand with changing hearts and minds. Major advances secured in recent years, such as the overturning of the Irish abortion ban, occurred in large part because organizers invested in grassroots outreach to target voters who were not their traditional allies. Adopting this approach, some organizations have prioritized new forms of community engagement, such as launching online petitions and letter-writing campaigns and generating media attention through public art installations, video campaigns, and billboards. Social media has also become a more important tool, with some organizations seeking to cultivate the support of influencers who have audiences that go far beyond traditional activist circles. The civil society umbrella organization CIVICUS has launched the Resilient Roots initiative, which seeks to help civic groups be more accountable to local constituencies and thus develop greater resilience to government pressure and other shocks.

Disseminating Counter-Narratives

Besides building broader coalitions, gender equality groups are grappling with formulating better counter-narratives to anti-gender movements. The latter’s focus on “family values” and “gender ideology” has proven highly effective in its simplicity and emotional resonance. In contrast, many progressive groups feel that they are losing the communication battle. Their instinct to simply debunk inaccurate messages with facts or double down on human rights and public health terminology has often proven ineffective, and they are struggling to defend themselves against claims that they are radical, elitist, and out of touch with ordinary people. A new consensus has emerged directing advocates to appeal less to abstract rights and focus more on people’s daily problems, such as unemployment, health, and inequality, while also centering appeals to love, dignity, and community rather than only documenting harms.

There are still few documented examples of what this looks like in practice. Across Latin America, movements for abortion rights have moved away from purely rights-based frames to talk about the issue as one of social justice, for instance by documenting the disparate impact of abortion restrictions on young and poor women. In Brazil, rights advocates have similarly observed that referencing human rights often alienates people who view the term as synonymous with the political left; instead, they have found greater success in documenting and disseminating real people’s stories. Under the Bolsonaro regime, they were successful at reframing restrictions on legal abortion as sexual violence, specifically by highlighting the case of an eleven-year-old child denied access to abortion and framing the judge’s and prosecutor’s actions as torture. This narrative culminated in the rallying campaign “Children Are Not Mothers,” which succeeded at winning abortion access for the child.

A related area of action has been countering disinformation, given that campaigns against abortion or LGBTQ rights are often based on distortions of scientific evidence. Reproductive health advocates, for instance, have been grappling with viral social media posts claiming that medical abortion pills are unsafe and that abortions increase the risk of various health complications, even though there is no evidence suggesting that this is the case. Similarly, LGBTQ organizations have had to contend with accusations that they are promoting “pedophilia.” To counter these trends, some studies have shown the effectiveness of leveraging trusted public figures as messengers, including doctors and faith leaders. However, such debunking strategies can be resource-intensive and ineffective at addressing the harm caused by the initial disinformation campaign, particularly given that current social media business models rely on rapidly amplifying disinformation rather than reducing its reach. Women’s rights and democracy organizations are also only beginning to develop early warning systems that could detect anti-gender narratives and misinformation before they spread on social media. Ahead of the 2024 European elections, for instance, the European Digital Media Observatory instituted a task force that published daily information about the latest disinformation threats, including on gendered disinformation targeted at women politicians.

Resourcing Feminist Movements

On the side of concerned governments and funders, one strategy has been to make more resources available to feminist movements. These groups have long called for more flexible funding to adapt to new threats, particularly since research on far-right and anti-gender funders shows that they are funding over longer time horizons and with fewer constraints than those supporting human rights, democracy, and gender equality work. In response, some funders have set up new mechanisms to direct core funding to women’s rights groups and established new lines of support that focus on the safety needs of grantees. New collaborative funds such as Numun and Nebula are also seeking to shift more resources to local movements and nurture cooperation rather than funding competition.

However, these efforts are running up against significant headwinds. Many attacks against women’s movements and rights activists are happening in middle-income countries like Brazil where international support for civil society was already limited, or in countries where governments have tightly regulated such external support. Moreover, various Western donor governments are either cutting back their foreign aid or directing gender-focused aid to other priorities. In the United States, the second Trump administration has halted close to all foreign aid disbursements and dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development in a number of weeks, while also expressly targeting domestic and international policies and funding related to gender, diversity, and inclusion. The Netherlands’ new right-wing government has similarly announced that it would cut back development aid by more than two-thirds over the next three years, and singled out projects focused on gender equality as priorities for termination. The UK and Germany have also cut back their foreign assistance spending, which reduces both governments’ gender-related investments. As more and more European donors prioritize bolstering their defense budgets, further spending cuts appear certain.

Private philanthropy has not fully stepped up to meet the challenge. Some high-profile philanthropists, such as Melinda Gates, have launched new gender equality investments. But others have been slow to respond. A 2020 report by the Global Philanthropy Project found that 70 percent of surveyed funders did not have a clear strategy for countering the rise of transnational anti-gender networks. Many foundations still see gender equality as part of their broader human rights portfolio, rather than as an issue requiring a targeted, proactive response. Moreover, the philanthropic sector is suffering from internal weaknesses, including divisions between trustees, founders, and staff over the conflict in Gaza and strategic uncertainty around how to respond to the Trump administration in the United States.

Defending Multilateral Frameworks

Finally, various governments have prioritized defending international gender equality frameworks and norms within multilateral institutions. One tactic involves greater collaboration between countries that remain committed to liberal rights norms in order to advance joint positions during critical negotiations at the United Nations and in other multilateral fora. For instance, during the 2023 CSW negotiations, a coalition of Western and Global South countries worked together to ensure the inclusion of reproductive rights language in the final conclusions, despite strong opposition from conservative states and religious groups.

Another strategy has been to foster closer relationships with the delegations of non-Western countries that have adopted progressive legal frameworks on gender equality but have traditionally not spoken out on these issues in multilateral spaces. This effort has involved behind-the-scenes relationship-building, with diplomats and civil society advocates in New York and Geneva working to build trust and share information with newly appointed delegates, often through informal channels. A third approach has been to improve grassroots activists’ access to international fora as well as to delegates representing their respective countries within international organizations, to ensure that the latter’s positions are built on accurate information about the situation on the ground.

Advocates also continue to use multilateral mechanisms such as the Universal Periodic Review process and the UN Human Rights Committee to call out and seek redress for rights violations. For instance, in a January 2025 case brought forward by a coalition of reproductive rights organizations, the UN Human Rights Committee ruled against Ecuador and Nicaragua for denying abortions to children and forcing them into early motherhood. Although these decisions are not legally binding, they remain tools for international pressure, norm-building, and advocacy.

4. Strategic Challenges and Four Directions for Action

Despite these varied local and international responses, many within the gender equality sector worry that they remain on the back foot, playing catch-up and reacting to new setbacks rather than setting the agenda. Complicating their responses are a range of tough strategic choices—including whether and when to prioritize broad coalition-building or take a more uncompromising stance, and how to balance short-term pragmatism with longer-term transformative goals. This final section examines these dilemmas and outlines four directions for action that can help guide policymakers, funders, and advocates in the years ahead.

A Core Pillar or a Side Battle?

One recurring challenge in countering the anti-gender backlash is that mainstream democracy and human rights organizations do not necessarily see gender equality as central to their fight. Despite the overlapping and mutually reinforcing threats to women’s and LGBTQ rights and democracy in countries governed by right-wing populists and nationalist conservative autocrats, they sometimes treat these issues as a separate policy battle—important, perhaps, but also culturally divisive and not essential to democracy’s survival.

There are several reasons for this disconnect. Some democracy advocates—even those on the progressive left—are themselves ambivalent about gender equality and LGBTQ rights, whether because they see them as secondary to more urgent economic and political struggles or because they are part of male-dominated movements and organizations operating in socially conservative contexts. In Zimbabwe and Belarus, for instance, women have sometimes struggled to carve out space within militaristic pro-democracy movements that dismiss their issues and priorities as less important.

In other cases, democracy defenders are not necessarily opposed to gender rights but find themselves unsure about where the boundaries lie between legitimate policy debates—whether to impose limitations on second- and third-trimester abortion access, for example, or how to regulate gender-affirming care for minors—and the ways in which gender traditionalism is wielded to erode liberal democratic norms. In fact, some within the pro-democracy camp worry that progressive activists have pushed too far on gender issues and adopted positions too far removed from the majority opinion in many countries, for instance by attacking anyone who questions their positions as misogynistic and transphobic and thereby creating a more fertile ground for reactionary movements and politicians to build support.

These concerns are not wrong: There is a difference between democratic disagreements over gender-related policies and illiberal attacks on individual rights. Scapegoating and dehumanizing sexual minorities in particular is a well-worn strategy for fueling polarization, eroding liberal equality norms, and legitimizing authoritarian power grabs. However, the line between these domains can sometimes be difficult to identify, and different constituencies may draw the line in different places.

Recommendation 1: Be ready to make the case. Gender equality advocates seeking to build bridges with broader pro-democracy movements need to be ready to show when, how, and why attacks and restrictions on gender equality and LGBTQ communities become warning signs of democratic erosion. At the same time, however, they also need to prioritize broadening the political coalitions supporting their policy and normative goals. They should no longer assume a broad consensus around progressive values, whether within specific countries or within international institutions. Instead, they must prepare for a period of greater contestation over alternative social models and norms.

In the past, gender equality funders and organizations often prioritized mobilizing their core constituencies, which remains an important strategy for building political power. However, to stem the current tide of backlash, winning over new supporters is equally important. Expanding public support for women’s and LGBTQ rights must therefore be a strategic priority, not an afterthought. This does not mean that all opposition is legitimate and should be engaged on its own terms. Disinformation campaigns and harassment are designed to delegitimize and undermine feminist and LGBTQ activists rather than engage with their demands. However, dismissing all resistance as illegitimate or anti-democratic risks alienating potential allies and reinforcing polarization. Instead, advocates should try to differentiate between entrenched opponents and persuadable audiences and acknowledge the anxieties that some groups—such as young men, faith communities, or center-right political actors—may have about rapid gender norm change. In any given context, it is critical to reach out to those communities and actors most at risk of persuasion by reactionary forces. At the international and regional level, for example, reformers should intensify their outreach to governments that may be open to joining the Geneva Consensus Declaration or similar ultra-conservative norm-building initiatives.

Double Down or Divert Focus?

Some democracy defenders recognize that gender is key to the authoritarian playbook. However, they worry that making it a focal point for political organizing is tactically unwise, as it could fracture the broad coalition needed to push back against antidemocratic politicians and movements. They are particularly concerned about losing the support of socially conservative voters who may oppose democratic backsliding but are also skeptical of progressive cultural politics.

This concern raises a broader strategic question: When is it effective to refuse to cede ground in the fight for gender justice, and when does it make more sense to shift the political debate to other topics, thereby avoiding further cultural polarization? Many frontline women’s and LGBTQ activists believe that doubling down is necessary. Although they recognize the need to build new coalitions and shift their narratives, they also fear that silence or retreat could embolden opposition forces and allow them to set the terms of debate. For funders, politicians, policymakers, and other institutional allies, however, the calculus is often more complicated. In contexts where right-wing populist leaders have successfully framed gender equality activism as a symbol of elite liberal overreach, for instance, some reform-oriented actors believe that spotlighting the issue would only reinforce the narratives of anti-gender movements.

Ahead of Poland’s 2020 presidential election, for instance, incumbent President Andrzej Duda launched attacks on what he termed “LGBT ideology,” comparing it to communist indoctrination. In contrast, opposition candidate Rafał Trzaskowski, known for his liberal stance on LGBTQ rights as the mayor of Warsaw, focused on the country’s economic and governance challenges to avoid playing into the ruling party’s strategy. A study conducted by the Center for Feminist Foreign Policy similarly found that in some international institutions, progressive gender-related language has been blocked up front by higher-level officials, who fear that it would trigger strong counter-mobilization and stall negotiations. Proponents of gender equality provisions have also opted for constructive ambiguity or intentionally vague formulations (rather than maximalist positions) to allow agreements to proceed without resistance. While this can be the most pragmatic choice, it also risks accumulating concessions that eventually erode existing gender equality frameworks.

Recommendation 2: Improve existing messaging. One strategy for defending progressive gender equality norms without alienating potential allies is to invest in more effective messaging and outreach. As the media and information landscape has evolved in recent years, advocates can no longer rely only on their traditional communication strategies, which typically focus on convincing policymakers with research-heavy reports and press releases. Nor can they win narrative battles with anti-gender movements by doubling down on human rights arguments that tend to have weak public backing.

Instead, they need to develop counter-narratives that reach different audiences where they are. For example, when attempting to engage religious groups and constituencies, advocates should emphasize shared values such as dignity, care, and compassion, rather than rejecting faith-based perspectives outright. Choosing the right messenger is also crucial, as people are more likely to listen to those who are trusted within their own communities. Male allies may be more effective than women in countering narratives that portray feminism as anti-male, while faith leaders or conservative figures are better positioned to reach religious audiences on sensitive topics like abortion.

To act on these insights, funders should help local groups test what constitutes an effective counter-narrative in their respective contexts and dedicate resources to improving their communications strategy and capacity. They should also invest in groups and messengers that are already reaching non-traditional audiences. Various innovative approaches are already underway and could be expanded. The Nebula Fund, for instance, is helping local movements develop counternarratives to anti-gender campaigns, while ILGA-Europe in 2025 launched a dedicated Communications Support Group to help LGBTQ activists refine their public messaging and outreach strategies.

Balancing Coalition-Building with Progressive Principles

Beneath the debates about doubling down versus diverting focus lies a broader question: What coalitions are gender equality advocates trying to build? Should they prioritize broad coalitions that increase their political influence, even if it requires ideological and political compromises, or should they pursue more radical, transformative change?

Existing evidence suggests that cross-cutting coalitions bringing together political parties, civic associations, labor unions, and business groups are essential to pushing back against authoritarian and illiberal threats. Women’s rights movements have also secured major policy victories by aligning with a wide range of political allies. In Argentina, for instance, feminist advocates successfully campaigned for the legalization of abortion in 2020 by building a coalition that spanned the political spectrum and framing reproductive rights as a public health issue rather than a radical demand. However, broad-based alliances tend to require strategic trade-offs. Some coalition partners may insist on excluding or downplaying more controversial issues like LGBTQ rights or structural critiques of patriarchy, capitalism, and heteronormativity. Such compromises sit in tension with rising demands within progressive movements to center historically marginalized groups, including queer people and racial minorities.

Prioritizing the most marginalized can strengthen internal movement legitimacy and help address legacies of injustice, but it can also fuel fragmentation. Efforts to address historical power imbalances within feminist movements, for instance, have sometimes led to divisive internal debates over priorities and representation that make it harder to put up a united front against illiberal or authoritarian actors. This challenge became evident in the lead-up to and aftermath of the Women’s March that took place following Trump’s first inauguration in 2017. The organizers sought to build a broad movement against Trump, but internal divisions over race, religion, and political strategy ultimately fractured the coalition leadership. Black and Latina feminists criticized White feminists for failing to address systemic racism and economic justice, while some Jewish feminists voiced concerns over antisemitism within the organizing group.

Similar tensions can arise between women’s and LGBTQ rights advocates. Particularly in patriarchal and religiously conservative societies, some women’s rights groups may prefer to distance themselves from LGBTQ advocacy to avoid weakening their own legitimacy or provoking additional repression. They calculate that achieving their narrow policy goals—such as combating gender-based violence—will be more politically feasible if they do not publicly align with heavily stigmatized or criminalized LGBTQ causes. However, given that anti-gender movements increasingly treat feminist and LGBTQ activism as closely linked threats, it is unclear whether such strategic distancing effectively shields women’s rights organizations in the long term.

Recommendation 3: Build and support locally rooted campaigns. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to these tensions over coalition-building, funders and advocates should prioritize building locally rooted campaigns that fit the social, political, and cultural context in which they operate and genuinely represent the populations they claim to serve (and not just a small group of activists or elite networks). Moreover, rather than insisting on total ideological agreement among their members and allies, gender equality organizations and movements should ensure that the everyday needs of their constituencies—and of the citizenry more broadly—remain at the forefront of their messaging and advocacy.

Doing so will require a mix of both defensive and proactive strategies. On the defensive side, urgent financial support must be directed toward protecting gender equality and LGBTQ activists and organizations who face mounting risks, from legal challenges to physical threats. Emergency funding mechanisms covering security expenditures, legal assistance, relocation, and other urgent priorities are essential to ensure that these activists can continue their work without the constant fear of harassment and repression. Their access to spaces and services dedicated to mental health, resilience, and wellbeing is also vital.

On the proactive side, investments in advocacy remain critical to effectively combating the growing backlash against gender equality. Legal victories, such as Latin America’s decade-long push for abortion rights, demonstrate that real progress requires years of advocacy, public education, and alliance-building with lawyers, civil society, media outlets, and politicians, especially if the goal is not only a favorable ruling or piece of legislation but lasting changes in policy and practice. Local organizations must therefore be empowered to develop long-term coalition-building strategies that go beyond short-term crisis responses.

Given that the global funding environment for gender equality advocacy is likely to be more difficult in the years to come, with major governmental donors stepping back to prioritize security and defense spending or even aligning themselves with anti-gender movements, those who remain committed to supporting this work need to think carefully about prioritization. Monitoring and focusing on countries and issues that appear most at risk of legislative backsliding may be necessary. Advocates should also be supported in developing alternative income-generating strategies—such as social enterprises and cooperatives—that can reduce their reliance on short-term project funding. Initiatives like the GATE Innovation Lab offer promising examples of this shift. Finally, funders should also invest in regional coalition-building and South-South partnerships that help advocates continue exchanging lessons and strategies across borders.

Supporting Men and Boys While Preserving Feminist Progress

The field of gender justice faces another important strategic challenge: how to address the underlying issues that are driving men and boys into reactionary and misogynistic movements without diverting focus and resources from women’s rights initiatives.

Some progressive activists worry that emphasizing men’s issues and challenges might inadvertently validate reactionary narratives suggesting that women’s empowerment is a zero-sum game that inevitably marginalizes men. They fear that attempts to address the struggles facing men and boys, such as economic dislocation, shifts in traditional gender roles, and mental health challenges, can easily be co-opted to suggest that feminist activism has gone “too far,” that men are the real victims of change, or that further investments in gender equality are no longer needed. For example, concerns about boys’ declining education outcomes could be used to divest from the barriers that continue to disadvantage girls in education in many countries, with insufficient attention paid to the various drivers behind boys’ relative underachievement.

These fears are compounded by the fact that women’s organizations in most countries struggle with chronic underfunding—a challenge further exacerbated by recent cuts in development aid budgets by major bilateral donor governments. Although few advocates deny that men and boys need to be part of gender equality efforts, some are concerned that a growing emphasis on men and masculinities could dilute the already limited resources available for feminist and LGBTQ organizing.

Recommendation 4: Include men in gender equality work. Despite these valid concerns over funding competition, countering anti-gender backlash in the long run will require breaking out of zero-sum thinking. Failing to address the challenges facing boys and men will only leave more room for anti-gender forces to fill the vacuum.

Social media represents a critical area for intervention. As more boys and young men retreat into online spaces, they are at risk of being drawn to influencers on the reactionary right who recognize that men face real struggles—such as shifting gender roles and declining mental health—but respond by promoting misogyny and grievance politics rather than constructive solutions. One strategy to counter these trends is to require greater accountability from social media platforms. The European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into effect in 2024, marks an important step in this direction. While it does not specifically address gendered disinformation, it establishes obligations for major platforms to mitigate the spread of false or harmful narratives. Advocates must closely monitor the effectiveness of these measures, continue tracking and reporting on harmful online content, and push for additional regulations that explicitly tackle gendered disinformation while safeguarding freedom of expression. Equally important are digital literacy programs that help young people critically engage with online content and understand the business models behind influencers who profit from polarizing narratives.

Addressing the deeper social and psychological factors driving young men toward reactionary movements is another priority. Interventions have to occur at multiple levels. Preventative mental health work should focus on fostering emotional resilience and creating spaces where boys and young men can openly discuss challenges, whereas schools and community programs can create opportunities for boys to experience success and develop positive mentors and role models.

To scale up work in these and related areas without compromising resources for women’s rights activism, new sources of funding will be needed. In this vein, it is promising that Melinda French Gates recently offered $20 million in grant-making funds to both Gary Barker of Equimundo, a global gender equality organization focused on boys and men, and Richard Reeves, who is spearheading the American Institute for Men and Boys. Both will be able to use these funds to build the evidence base and invest2 in promising initiatives. Various promising efforts have recently taken off. In the UK, for instance, the Labour Party is planning to help schools develop young male mentors who can teach students how to question the content they may see on social media. In Norway, a governmental Men’s Equality Commission recently published its final report, titled “Equality’s Next Step,” which also contains a wide range of policy recommendations to address the challenges facing men and boys. These examples underscore what an expanded gender equality movement could look like in the years to come: a healthy ecosystem of policies, campaigns, and initiatives that promote the rights and well-being of girls, women, and LGBTQ communities while also addressing the unique challenges facing boys and men.

Conclusion

The current backlash against gender equality is not just a passing “culture war”—it is a core front in a broader contest over democracy, individual rights, and political power playing out across multiple regions, driven by rapid sociocultural change, ultra-conservative and far-right mobilization, and transnational diffusion. To counter this backlash and secure hard-fought policy gains, this paper argues for responses that are rooted in a commitment to gender justice but also focus on maximizing political effectiveness. To put this approach into practice, advocates should distinguish between staunch opponents to gender equality and persuadable audiences, expand their coalition-building and messaging efforts to reach the latter, invest in locally rooted advocacy strategies, and make men’s and boys’ flourishing and well-being a central goal of the global gender equality movement. As authoritarian and illiberal actors grow more skilled at weaponizing gender, proponents of gender equality must also become more politically astute in how they grow their movement. Their success will depend not just on who is mobilized, but also on who is persuaded.

Acknowledgments