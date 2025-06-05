The vulnerabilities of subsea data cables have attracted sustained popular and policy attention. Around the world, policymakers are searching for best practices to deal with the impact of cable damage, both intentional and accidental. These efforts take place against the background of great power competition between the United States and China over the governance and security of subsea infrastructure. The “Geopolitics of Subsea Data Cables” project provides a cross-regional perspective on how geopolitical developments are impacting subsea cable investment, deployment, repair, and resilience in three geographical areas: Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia.