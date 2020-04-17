Six Crises: Introduction with Evan A. Feigenbaum

Evan A. Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies at Carnegie and twice a deputy assistant secretary of state in the George W. Bush administration, introduces “Six Crises,” a multi-chapter “video book” that looks at how the United States and China have—in six instances over nearly twenty years—managed to coordinate despite their deep-seated and intensifying strategic rivalry. In this introductory video to the Six Crises project, Feigenbaum evokes Richard Nixon’s 1962 memoir of the same name to explain how and why U.S.-China strategic competition is giving way to what he calls “managed enmity.” He draws from all six chapters of the book to explain lessons learned for today’s crises such as the novel coronavirus pandemic.