Srinath Raghavan on Coronavirus and Lessons from Indian History

In this episode of Carnegie Insights, Srinath Raghavan draws lessons from India's history to address the current COVID-19 pandemic. He discusses the 1896 Plague and the 1918-19 Influenza pandemic, highlighting the effectiveness of community goodwill over coercion and the need to consider economic factors in public policy. He also compares the pandemic response to wartime mobilization during WWII, emphasizing collaboration and the importance of protecting the vulnerable.

by Srinath Raghavan
Published on April 6, 2020
