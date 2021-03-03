Indian Ocean Politics: Why Is It So Strategically Important?

The Indian Ocean's numerous choke points make it a strategically vital region in international politics and trade. As oil tankers and other cargo ships pass through the vast theater, whoever controls these choke points may very well control the flows of global commerce.



With Russia and China ramping up their activities in the Indian Ocean region, the United States will need to rethink its own strategy in the theater. Darshana Baruah explains why the Indian Ocean is so important and who the power players are in the region.