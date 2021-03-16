video

Vijay Gokhale on 'The Road from Galwan: The Future of India-China Relations'

Vijay Gokhale provides deep insight into his paper 'The Road from Galwan: The Future of India- China Relations' in this Carnegie Insights video. He argues that India-China relations were clearly on the downward spiral before the present border clash. "The most fundamental misperception between the two countries is the inability to comprehend the international ambitions of the other yielding the fear that their foreign policies are targeted towards the other," says Vijay Gokhale, mapping two distinct phases of deterioration in the relationship.

by Vijay Gokhale
Published on March 16, 2021
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.