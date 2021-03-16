Vijay Gokhale on 'The Road from Galwan: The Future of India-China Relations'

Vijay Gokhale provides deep insight into his paper 'The Road from Galwan: The Future of India- China Relations' in this Carnegie Insights video. He argues that India-China relations were clearly on the downward spiral before the present border clash. "The most fundamental misperception between the two countries is the inability to comprehend the international ambitions of the other yielding the fear that their foreign policies are targeted towards the other," says Vijay Gokhale, mapping two distinct phases of deterioration in the relationship.