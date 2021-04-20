Rajesh Bansal on Central Bank Digital Currencies

In this video, Rajesh Bansal, provides a brief explainer to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). CBDCs are the latest exciting innovation in the world of digital payments. They are gaining a lot of relevance due to the massive potential and benefits such as reducing inefficiency, more transparency and improving the availability and usability of central bank money. As they capture the interest of the world, questions on their motivations, standard setting and possible design options will come into play.