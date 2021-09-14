video

Living without boundaries: Space entrepreneurship and climate consciousness

We are delighted to present the new avatar of the Anahita Speaker Series. In this episode, watch Dr. Susmita Mohanty talk about her journey as a space entrepreneur and how her innovative contributions are making space travel a comfortable reality. The talk also discusses questions such as, what can democratized space exploration can mean for climate change responses and the significance of interdisciplinarity in this field.

by Susmita Mohanty and Kanika Monga
Published on September 14, 2021
