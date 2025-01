Developing countries looking to transform their digital economies often turn to foreign tech giants for technology upgrades and training for their own domestic tech workforce. Tin Hinane El Kadi explains why Egypt and Algeria chose Huawei and offers lessons for other developing countries negotiating with Chinese tech giants.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.