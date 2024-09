Through a simulation of a Chinese blockade on Taiwan, Carnegie scholars examine AI's potential impact on national security crises. How would AI impact the speed, perception, and groupthink of bureaucratic decisionmakers? Learn more in Christopher S. Chivvis and Jennifer Kavanagh's full article.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.