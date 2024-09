In his new book, Senior Fellow Richard Youngs delves into how global crises—from the climate crisis, the post-neoliberal economic shift, to rising geopolitical tensions—are reshaping democracies worldwide. While today's multi-crisis era fuels authoritarianism in some regions, others find new paths to democratic renewal.

