Under Xi, China has shifted toward a much more aggressive nuclear expansion. Why this sudden change?

Experts debate whether China’s nuclear buildup is a move toward aggression or just a response to improvements in America’s nuclear capabilities. What factors are actually motivating China’s policy and perspectives? Senior Fellow Tong Zhao explains.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.