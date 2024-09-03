Carnegie Africa Forum 2024 Recap
In June 2024, the Carnegie Endowment's Africa program hosted the inaugural Carnegie Africa Forum, a special one-day event that brought together global thought leaders for discussions on the continent’s role in international cooperation. The event leveraged the dynamic network of scholars and repository of policy analysis that the program has developed since its founding in 2021 to highlight Africa’s role in the era of climate change, evolving great power competition, and the digital revolution.