Ten years after the launch of Operation Dignity, the Eastern Province in Libya continues to host a significant number of internally displaced persons (IDP) communities. This film in the Sada documentary series presents the hardships of Libya's displaced populations in acquiring identification papers and facing displacement-related bias.

