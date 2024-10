Over the past decade, leaders across the political spectrum have rejected the conceptual framework known as “engagement” that had guided U.S. policy toward China since the mid-1990s. In his chapter for the Carnegie American Statecraft volume on the future of U.S.-China relations, Stephen Wertheim asks, what conceptual framework should American policymakers embrace now? Wertheim outlines the benefits of identifying a positive framework for U.S.-China relations and posits four conceptual models for America’s China strategy for the 2030s.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here: https://bit.ly/4ePjly8.