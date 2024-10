As the U S. and China develop new weapons systems and enhance their nuclear arsenals, what steps should they take to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict?



In Chapter 9 of the Carnegie American Statecraft Program's volume on the future of the U.S.-China relations, George Perkovich explores the next decade of Washington and Beijing's nuclear relationship and outlines a path toward de-escalation. Perkovich argues that presidential-level dialogue to clarify each state's strategic perspective will be vital for reducing the risk of nuclear conflict.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here:

https://bit.ly/4ePjly8