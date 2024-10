Growing U.S.-China tensions have generated a pessimistic vision for the future of the relationship. Increased hostility has raised concerns about conflict escalation – perhaps even the outbreak of war.



How might the United States and China manage their competitive relationship without resorting to war? The Carnegie Endowment’s America Statecraft Program tackles this question in their newest volume, edited by Christopher S. Chivvis and featuring a dozen authors.



In this video, Chivvis introduces the volume and argues that a realistic scenario for Washington and Beijing’s peaceful coexistence does exist. He discusses what it would take for policymakers to achieve a relationship marked by more predictability and less hostility, without sacrificing American vital interests.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here.