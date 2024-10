U.S. officials have confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. But what does North Korea stand to gain from this move?



In this video, Director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center Alexander Gabuev discusses the motivations behind Pyongyang’s decision to back Moscow, the potential deals between Russia and North Korea, and what this development means for the future of the war. Will South Korea respond by escalating its involvement in the war?