What Do International Relations Theories Predict for the Future of U.S.-China Relations?

What can international relations theories tell us about the most geopolitically consequential bilateral relationship of the next decade? In his chapter for Carnegie American Statecraft Program’s volume on the future of U.S.-China relations, Stephen Walt explores four approaches to analyzing international relations—realism, liberalism, social constructivism, and individual leadership—and identifies what each implies for the U.S.-China relationship in the 2030s.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here:

https://bit.ly/4ePjly8