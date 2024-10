The U.S.-China relationship is complicated. As tensions rise, fears of escalating conflict grow. What factors will influence the future of U.S.-China relations?



In Chapter 2 of the American Statecraft Program's newest volume, Evan Medeiros lays out the critical factors that will drive Washington and Beijing's relationship toward one of five different possible scenarios, ranging from a global condominium to a new cold war. Medeiros also offers recommendations for policymakers on managing competition through strategic uses of risk and friction and clear, credible, and consistent communication.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here: https://bit.ly/4ePjly8