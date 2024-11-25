How Should the U.S. Respond to Beijing’s Influence Operations?

As China conducts informational influence operations inspired by Moscow’s playbook, how concerned should the U.S. and its allies be? How should the U.S. respond? In her chapter for the Carnegie American Statecraft Program’s volume on the future of U.S.- China relations, Audrye Wong examines China’s economic and informational influence operations. Her chapter argues that U.S. attempts to stop China from pursuing such policies will likely be fruitless. Instead, U.S. policymakers ought to counter such operations by fostering a healthy information landscape—where diverse viewpoints are encouraged -- and by building economic resilience.



Find her chapter in the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here:

https://bit.ly/4ePjly8.