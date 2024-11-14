Is Joint Action on Global Challenges the Key to Improved U.S.-China Relations?

U.S.-China relations have reached a low since their rapprochement in the 1970s. Can focusing on shared global challenges offer a way out of rising tensions? In her chapter for the American Statecraft Program’s volume on the future of U.S.-China relations, scholar Rosemary Foot argues that concentration on shared-fate issues may offer the two countries a path toward stabilization. She suggests joint efforts in climate change, nuclear arms control, and A.I. regulation could stabilize bilateral ties and offer a path toward coexistence.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here:

https://bit.ly/4ePjly8.