The U.S., China, and Our Global Economic Future

Given the U.S. and China’s dominant positions in the world economy, how can they ensure a functioning global economic system into the 2030s? In his chapter for the Carnegie American Statecraft Program’s volume on the future of U.S.-China relations, Fred Bergsten contends that the U.S. and China must work together to maintain a stable world economy. Bergsten argues for the two powers to pursue “functional decoupling,” agree to disagree on some security and values issues, and cooperate on global goods issues.



Find the volume, "U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence," here:

https://bit.ly/4ePjly8