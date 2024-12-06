Why Pluralism Matters: Rachel Kleinfeld at the 2024 Obama Foundation Democracy Forum
Rachel Kleinfeld speaks on the importance of pluralism at the 2024 Obama Foundation Democracy Forum.
Rachel Kleinfeld speaks on the importance of pluralism at the 2024 Obama Foundation Democracy Forum.
Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, speaks at the 2024 Obama Foundation Democracy Forum.
History shows two common responses to diversity: the creation of hierarchy and repression. Kleinfeld highlights pluralism as a third option—an alternative path that embraces equality and cooperation to strengthen our societies and cultivate a better world.